NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Heavy rains have moved through Tennessee all day Sunday, and with that comes flooding in areas.
During flooding, some areas flooded may not look quite as bad as they are which might mean motorists that attempt to drive into the water may become stuck.
Rutherford County Fire Rescue had to complete a water rescue this evening that was captured on video here.
This happened at Paw Paw Spring Road and Independent Hill Road where water was one to three feet deep.
Other problem areas include:
Seven Mile Creek in Crieve Hall where Blackman Road is submerged.
Little Harpeth River at The Brentwood Country Club is above the banks in Brentwood.
Duplex Road closed between Commonwealth and Port Royal Road in Spring Hill.
Mallory Lane next to Cool Springs Mall in Franklin due to high water.
Sinking Creek south of I-40 has risen and flooded the Timberline Campground in Wilson County.
Del Thomas Road at Paw Paw Springs Road in Spring Hill.
Miller Estates Road and Florence Road.
The Stones River Slab.
County Farm Road and Rucker Road.
According to Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer, all of the rain will be moving out by Monday morning.
News4 will continue to bring you all of the updated information on flooding in the area as it comes in.
