Heavy rains lead to water rescues across Putnam County

COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Heavy rains and flooding have led to water rescues across Putnam County, emergency officials said.
A family was rescued from their home in Cookeville after fast-rising waters forced them out.
According to the Putnam County Emergency Management Agency, the family on Shipley Road called for help just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.
EMA officials said the heavy rains had caused water to rise quickly, but the family got out of the dangerous situation safely.
A driver in a car was stranded on a bridge in a neighborhood northwest of Cookeville and the driver had to be pulled to safety by emergency crews.
EMA Director Tyler Smith said at least four roads were closed around the county and several trees were down.
No injuries were reported so far.
