LINDEN, TN (WSMV) - Emergency officials in Perry County reported heavy rainfall from Saturday evening until Sunday morning triggered flooding on more than a dozen local roads.
Emergency Management Agency Director Gary Rogers said around 5 - 6 inches fell in places, which "was more than the creeks could hold."
WSMV 4WARN Meteorologist Cody Murphy looked at rainfall totals and said that Perry County saw anywhere from 3 to 7 inches over the past 24 hours.
Rogers added that the localized flooding reached up to a couple of feet of water on some roads, and even managed to cause a hay bale to float into the roadway.
No water rescues or injuries were reported, but some roads could experience damage, he added.
One road with some pretty serious damage was Highway 412.
A photo from local radio station, 101.3 WOPC, showed the shoulder of the highway was nearly washed away.
Crews were working on repairing the highway on Sunday.
WOPC also reported water service was out temporarily during the heavy rainfall, but has since been restored for most customers.
