MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - The Mt. Juliet Police Department is warning drivers to drive with caution as heavy rainfall continues to cover parts of roads and cause accidents.
Mt. Juliet Police cautioned drivers that heavy water on roadways has resulted in multiple crashes. Officers are currently responding.
MJAlert: A strong storm is impacting the community and creating heavy ponding on roadways. Officers are responding to multiple crashes. Please be weather aware.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) August 18, 2021
The police department said that a crash on I-40 at mile marker 227 have blocked the right lane and shoulder of the highway.
MJAlert: Non-Injury Crash | I-40 West near 227MM | The right lane and shoulder are blocked for approx. 40 minutes. Heavy ponding of water. Please slow down.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) August 18, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.