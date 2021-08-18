WILSON COUNTY MAP

MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - The Mt. Juliet Police Department is warning drivers to drive with caution as heavy rainfall continues to cover parts of roads and cause accidents.

Mt. Juliet Police cautioned drivers that heavy water on roadways has resulted in multiple crashes. Officers are currently responding.

The police department said that a crash on I-40 at mile marker 227 have blocked the right lane and shoulder of the highway. 

