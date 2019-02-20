In south Nashville, four people were rescued from submerged vehicles along Culbertson Road near Nolensville Pike. Officials said three vehicles tried to drive through high water and got stuck. The fire truck that went in after the cars ended up stalling out in the water as well. They had to bring in a second fire truck to assist.
"You just don't drive through the swift water. When you see the water that moves across the road, you don't drive through it, you go around it," said Nashville Fire Department District Chief George Owen.
Metro Nashville Public Schools canceled all after-school activities, including all athletic events and practices. YMCA Fun Co. and MNPS Extended Learning fee-based programs closed at 4 p.m.
According to the Office of Emergency Management, the following roads will remain closed through Wednesday night in Nashville:
Granada Avenue / Apex Street
Glenrose Avenue / Old Glenrose Avenue
Newsom Station Road / Merrymount Drive
Residents in Bellevue are on edge because of the Harpeth River.
The river has reached 16 feet and the flood stage is 20 feet. Hundreds of homes were destroyed in the May 2010 flood.
"It's very unnerving. The ground is clearly saturated. All the rivers and creeks are swollen and it's February," said Michael Kwas, who was born and raised in the Highway 100 area. "We haven't even hit the peak rainy season yet, so it's pretty nerve-wracking."
In Williamson County, at least two cars were submerged by floodwater in the parking lot of the Brentwood YMCA on Concord Road. The staff noticed the water was rising and moved their cars around 8 a.m., but these cars didn't get moved in time. The YMCA is open at this time, but staff members are asking visitors to park up near the church instead.
In Rutherford County, the heavy rains and saturated ground have created some trouble spots in La Vergne. Several homes in the area have significant flooding in their yards near Old Nashville Highway. Luckily, no water rescues or evacuations have taken place. The fire department has a special operations team on standby in case conditions worsen.
"That water table has rose, and we're continuously monitoring, we have our street department that's out, our storm water department that's out. Our fire department, police department, just monitoring the situation as the water rises," said La Vergne Fire Chief Chris Clark.
Several roads in Rutherford County are expected to remain closed overnight because of flooding.
Several roads around Wilson County were also flooded on Wednesday.
