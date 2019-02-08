The after effects of the heavy rain in Nashville is being felt downtown as thousands of gallons of water are getting pumped out into the streets.
Crews started pumping water out of the lower level of the Second Avenue parking garage of the Pinnacle Building around 4 p.m. Thursday.
Haileigh Rumsey was working downtown and couldn’t avoid getting splashed.
“I was just trying to get back across the street to my truck,” she said. “And all of a sudden this car passed by and just splashed me with the water, and I'm like OK, that’s cool!"
Thankfully Rumsey had a change of shoes in her truck.
“I work outside so I keep tons of clothes with me just in case,” she said.
Crews working to pump the water out said the lowest level of the parking garage flooded because of all the rain.
Several tenants of the building were sent alerts telling them to get their cars out ASAP.
“That's crazy! We've had a ton of flooding since the rain came,” Rumsey said.
There's no word on when the pumping will stop. Metro Public Works said its inspectors are working with crews making sure workers are pumping water out the right way.
However, they said there is still more water coming in.
News4 reached out to the owner of the Pinnacle building, Highwoods Properties based out of North Carolina. but have not heard back.
