WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County EMA is advising drivers to be cautious and remain vigilant while driving after a reported rock slide on Saturday morning on the shoulder of Interstate 840.
The interstate is not impacted at this time, and crews cleared the rock from the shoulder. It is advised that drivers report any debris they are encountering on the roadways, and to be cautious as mud slides, rock slides, and downed trees are possible with heavy soil saturation.
For an up-to-date road impact list in Williamson County, click here.
