NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A heavy police presence has been reported near a south Nashville hotel on Sidco Drive near the Harding Place-Interstate 65 exit.
A hotel worker told News4 the LaQuinta Inn, located at 4311 Sidco Drive, has been evacuated.
The LaQuinta hotel on Sidco Drive was evacuated, that’s what a hotel worker just told me @WSMV We are still waiting to get information from police on what exactly is happening here https://t.co/u1zgIUY4e2— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) April 1, 2021
Law enforcement arrived at the scene around 10 a.m.
We just saw this @MNPDNashville armored vehicle arrive at the scene @WSMV pic.twitter.com/soZuLShPen— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) April 1, 2021
News 4 Nashville has a crew headed to the scene and will have updates on air and online.
