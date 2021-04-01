There is a large police presence at the LaQuinta Inn in south Nashville. Hotel workers tell News4 police have evacuated the hotel.

 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A heavy police presence has been reported near a south Nashville hotel on Sidco Drive near the Harding Place-Interstate 65 exit.

A hotel worker told News4 the LaQuinta Inn, located at 4311 Sidco Drive, has been evacuated.

Law enforcement arrived at the scene around 10 a.m.

 

Several law enforcement agencies are on Sidco Drive this morning.

 

News 4 Nashville has a crew headed to the scene and will have updates on air and online. 

 
 

