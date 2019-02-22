“Were holding our breath. It’s just a matter of time before someone tries it and we’re going to have to go get them," Bill Phillips of Lawrence County EMA says.
Driving into water on low water bridges in Lawrenceburg is a major concern for EMA workers. Many bridges are completely hidden beneath rushing water, and there are 104 of them in the county.
“All of those the highway department is asking people not to cross and obviously they’re not putting up caution tape or anything on all of them," Phillips says.
Lawrenceburg has already had 4-5 inches of rain causing flooding, and water is only expected to rise higher. It only takes a few inches of water to sweep your car into the stream. Phillips said the city of Lawrenceburg should be fine tonight, it’s other areas nearby he’s worried about.
“Out away from the city, there’s going to be some definite problems," Phillips says.
He fears the worst of the problems is yet to come.
“It’s not going to take a lot of wind to start toppling trees. If those trees happen to be next to a building or next to a power line or road, that’s going to be an issue for us," Phillips tells me.
Phillips team has already made two rescues in rural areas today and urges people to stay off the streets.
