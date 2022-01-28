NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Multiple Nashville Fire departments responded to an apartment fire in Donelson on Friday night.
Crews are working a 2 alarm fire at Keystone Apartments on Peach Creek Crescent. There have been no injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/Xqfp01eT4z— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) January 29, 2022
A two-alarm fire began Saturday evening at the Creekstone Apartments off Stewarts Ferry Pike, officials reported.
When crews arrived at the scene, the first and second floors of building 500 showed heavy flames, NFD said via Twitter.
When crews arrived there was heavy fire showing on the first and second floors of building 500. The interior structure of the building was quickly comprised and crews are fighting the fire defensively to get it extinguished. pic.twitter.com/7mDlyABhz2— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) January 29, 2022
Witnesses said a couple of the units were known to be vacant but also saw a number of people and animals run out of the building when the fire broke out.
Nashville Fire reports all people and animals are accounted for and no one has been injured.
This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this story with the latest information as we receive it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.