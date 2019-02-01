Starting March 1, heavy construction and lane closures will be impacting traffic on I-440 for almost a year and a half.
Currently, there are three lanes open on I-440, but soon the interstate will be down to two lanes during the day from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Then at night, traffic will only be down to one lane. The speed limit will also be reduced to 45 MPH for the duration of the project.
TDOT is warning drivers to pay attention to the speed limit and make sure your car is in good working condition if you plan to take I-440 for the next 17 months. With only two lanes open and only half of an emergency lane, even a flat tire or someone running out of gas could impact traffic in a big way.
With the closures, drivers are urged to use alternates, which means I-40, I-65 and I-24 will be jammed up for months, as well.
Work is still on track to be finished in August 2020.
