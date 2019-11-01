NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department says heating devices started two separate fires on Friday, causing significant damage to two homes.
The first fire happened in the 3400 block of West Hamilton Ave. The fire department says crews responded to a house fire just after 9 a.m. Friday. When crews arrived, visible flames were coming from the roof of the house. Crews made an aggressive interior attack on the fire, brought it under control and extinguished it. No residents or firefighters were injured.
A family, however, was displaced and the American Red Cross is working with the family to provide housing and services.
Arson investigators say clothing left close to a wall heating unit caught on fire; the fire then spread throughout the home. Investigators also say the fire was accidental.
The second fire happened in the 300 block of Susannah Ct. Skyview Apartments.
The fire department says this fire started just before 10 a.m. Once on scene, more crews were asked to respond in order to help fight the fire. Crews brought the fire under control and stopped it from spreading past a fire wall in the building that protects other units from fires.
No residents or firefighters were injured. However, at least five units were significantly damaged.
At least six adults and 21 children have been displaced because of the fire. The fire department is working with property management and the American Red Cross to provide resources to impacted families.
Arson investigators determined the fire started after an HVAC unit in apartment 334 malfunctioned and that the fire was accidental.
The fire department encourages everyone to make heating safety a top priority as temperatures continue to drop. Families should also come up with an escape plan for their homes and practice the plan.
