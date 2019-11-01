Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire on Susannah Court at the Skyview Apartments in the Sylvan Heights area of West Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department says heating devices started two separate fires on Friday, causing significant damage to two homes. 

The first fire happened in the 3400 block of West Hamilton Ave. The fire department says crews responded to a house fire just after 9 a.m. Friday. When crews arrived, visible flames were coming from the roof of the house. Crews made an aggressive interior attack on the fire, brought it under control and extinguished it. No residents or firefighters were injured. 

Family of 6 displaced after fire destroys home on West Hamilton Avenue

A family, however, was displaced and the American Red Cross is working with the family to provide housing and services. 

Arson investigators say clothing left close to a wall heating unit caught on fire; the fire then spread throughout the home. Investigators also say the fire was accidental.

The second fire happened in the 300 block of Susannah Ct. Skyview Apartments. 

The fire department says this fire started just before 10 a.m. Once on scene, more crews were asked to respond in order to help fight the fire. Crews brought the fire under control and stopped it from spreading past a fire wall in the building that protects other units from fires.

Two-alarm fire displaces families at Skyview Apartments in Sylvan Heights

No residents or firefighters were injured. However, at least five units were significantly damaged. 

At least six adults and 21 children have been displaced because of the fire. The fire department is working with property management and the American Red Cross to provide  resources to impacted families. 

Arson investigators determined the fire started after an HVAC unit in apartment 334 malfunctioned and that the fire was accidental. 

The fire department encourages everyone to make heating safety a top priority as temperatures continue to drop. Families should also come up with an escape plan for their homes and practice the plan. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.