NASHVILLE (WSMV) - More fallout from a News4 investigation about extortion within Tennessee prisons.
In a hearing Tuesday about a recently-released report about the state of CoreCivic-owned prisons, a heated exchange occurred between legislators and a family had an emotional plea for answers.
Representative Bo Mitchell reacted to what he said is the state's lack of action on families' complaints about neglect and abuse of inmates.
One couple shared with the committee how they learned their son died in prison.
"This is my son's obituary. This is what greeted us on the front page of our newspaper a week later. This is how we got our information a week later and from no one else... we've been through hell because of his mental illness and now this has happened," said a mother and father of an inmate.
"Do something as a legislature and step up. We didn't even make the people who are responsible come to the committee? I'm sick of hearing people come and tell their stories and say your son's life is worth 3 minutes. I'm done until someone in this committee wants to step up," said Representative Bo Mitchell.
Mitchell was scolded for his outburst. Representative Mike Stewart questioned if it's time for the state to handle prison operations themselves, instead of paying millions to contractor CoreCivic to do it.
In a statement to News4, a CoreCivic spokeswoman said they've worked closely with the state to report any reported crimes in their prisons and told lawmakers today about the steps they're taking to improve wages for correctional officers.
Read the full statement below:
Since the release of the Comptroller's performance audit in November of last year, CoreCivic has worked closely with the Tennessee Department of Correction to address all findings. Today legislators heard the positive results of our action and accountability plan:
We strengthened our employee recruiting efforts at Trousdale Turner by significantly increasing wages and bonuses, which has already led to a 24% reduction in staff turnover from 2017. Trousdale Turner now has the highest correctional officer starting salary in the state – public or private.
We improved performance on this year's follow up TDOC audit, with Trousdale Turner facility earning a 95 percent score – up significantly from 2017.
Trousdale Turner also received 100 percent mandatory and 98.6 percent non-mandatory scores on our independent American Correctional Association (ACA) audit.
We appreciate the strong oversight by our government partners and remain committed to operating safe, secure facilities with high-quality reentry programming.
We are committed to the safety and dignity of every inmate entrusted to our care. We have a zero-tolerance policy for all forms of sexual abuse and sexual harassment, and every allegation of this nature is reported to our government partner and investigated fully.
To ensure we are in full compliance with the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA), all staff receive pre-service and in-service education and training, and all inmates receive PREA education and training beginning at initial reception and continuing while they are with us. Anyone can report an allegation or suspected incident of sexual abuse or harassment, including inmates, staff or third parties. There are multiple options to report allegations including (but not limited to) calling the National Sexual Assault Hotline, notifying a staff member either verbally or in writing, writing the facility warden, using the PREA hotline numbers posted in facilities and contacting CoreCivic’s Ethics and Compliance hotline and website.
While PREA law/standards typically prohibits us from discussing specific allegations, the Trousdale Turner facility fully complies with PREA and TDOC requirements for reporting and investigating any such claims, including those made by Mr. Steakley. His PREA claim was reviewed, fully investigated and notification was made to TDOC.
In addition, Mr. Steakley filed four religion-related grievances while incarcerated at Trousdale Turner. All of these grievances were reviewed and responded to in accordance with TDOC policy.
Regarding Ross Anderson's death, the facility chaplain at Trousdale Turner notified the Anderson family of their son's death as soon as TDOC OIC completed their initial on-site investigation and interviews. The facility has cooperated fully with the TDOC investigation.
