There is growing frustration among the horse carriage companies that operate in downtown Nashville.
There are currently four companies that operate a total of 15 carriages. The arguments picked up this year when the companies said a lack of parking became a big issue.
"We have to compete with each other just to get parked to get rides because we're not supposed to pick up passengers outside of the pick-up area," said Debra Cox, a carriage driver for Sugar Creek.
The carriage companies filed 55 complaints in just two months against one another - Sugar Creek filed the majority of the complaints. There were so many complaints, the Traffic and License Commission was forced to hold a special meeting Tuesday.
The complaints ranged from drivers not holding the reins with both hands, loading outside of the carriage stand and underweight horses.
The meeting resulted in a handful of violations against drivers; several of the complaints were dismissed, and a number of others will be discussed at the October meeting.
"The other companies are trying to make it look like we're bullying or harassing them when we don't even speak to them downtown. The only thing we do is file a complaint if we see an issue," said Cox.
Drivers with Southern Comfort, one of the carriage companies in Nashville, told News4 they decided not to work Friday in part because they said they are getting harassed.
Southern Comfort said it's "indescribable the hurt and pain this has caused" and calls the ongoing fight between the carriage companies "ridiculous."
While the carriage companies said there is not enough parking for their carriages downtown, the Traffic and License Commission said there simply is no where else they can go now that Nashville has become the "it" city and packed with thousands of people every night.
