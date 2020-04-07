NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Metro has released a new heat map that shows a concentration of where people live who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The city closed its dog parks and took down basketball nets in an effort to enforce social distancing, but the heat map shows that those measures haven't always worked to prevent clusters of outbreaks.
Two of the hottest zip codes are 37212 and 37204, the area around 12th South, Wedgewood-Houston and Belmont. There's also a cluster in the Antioch area.
What leads to the high number of cases in one area? Metro's doctors said that would be group gatherings.
"Those clusters you see are around events like family gatherings, fundraisers and social events," said Dr. Alex Jahangir.
Officials believe they know where these gatherings took place but aren't saying for privacy reasons. We know that one outbreak is believed to have started when a private Christian school in Green Hills had a fundraiser. And you may remember that Vanderbilt closed its dorms after students tested positive.
Metro's health experts say we are still on an upward trend with a peak of cases expected in two to three weeks.
"Our efforts to flatten the curve have helped. Stay the course. That's my message," said Dr. Jahangir.
