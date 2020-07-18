NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With heat indexes of over 100 degrees forecast for the next several days, The Davidson County Election Commission and The Nashville Public Library have coordinated a revised voting plan at Early Voting sites located inside public libraries.
Libraries serving as Early Voting locations for the August 6 election will be closed to the general public throughout the Early Voting period and only serve people coming to vote from July 18 – August 1, in order to accommodate social distancing in a cool, safe environment.
In a statement from Jeff Roberts, Davidson County Administrator of Elections, he said:
We appreciate the flexibility of Nashville Public Library patrons and staff, as we navigate conducting an election during two health emergencies. Normally, voters can queue inside the library as they wait their turn to vote, but social distancing requirements limited that number. After Director Chief Swann, Nashville Fire Department/OEM declared a heat emergency on Friday, Library Director Kent Oliver and his leadership team took immediate action to open their buildings and bring voters in from the heat.
Impacted library/Early Voting sites include the Bellevue, Bordeaux, Edmondson Pike, Green Hills, Hermitage, Madison, and Southeast branch locations. Early Voting is also being held at Belle Meade City Hall, Casa Azafrán Community Center, Goodlettsville Community Center, and the Howard Office Building.
A complete schedule and maps to each site may be found here.
