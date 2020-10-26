NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A trial is underway in Nashville that will determine whether you get to vote on a tax repeal referendum.

A citizens group, 4GoodGovernment, wants voters to decide whether to roll back a big property tax increase that's already in effect in Music City.

Trial date set for Election Commission's lawsuit against citizens group It will be late October before Nashvillians know if they will be able to vote to repeal Nashville's 34% property tax hike.

This morning, metro lawyers argued if this passes, it will cause chaos. They also press that you can't legally change the tax rate halfway through the year.

"They are trying to repeal the tax by referendum, state law does not permit that," Allison Fussell said.

The petition, that got over 20,000 signatures, calls for requiring a public vote every time you issue blonds more than $15 million and it's retroactive to the beginning of the year. This means more than 300 million in water and sewer bonds that have already been issued, would have to go to a public vote.

Metro says if this passes, there will be lots of problems.

