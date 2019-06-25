NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Johnny Cash is one of the countless legendary artists to record on Nashville’s Music Row.
On Thursday we could learn what Music Row’s future holds.
The Metro Planning Commission is holding a public hearing on the Music Row Vision plan on Thursday.
The plan aims to develop the area by adding mixed-used spaces while preserving Music Row’s history.
Those in favor of the proposed developments said adding mixed-use space like restaurants, shops and open space will help keep musicians on Music Row as well as attract new tenants within the music industry.
If you want to have a say in the future of Music Row, a public hearing is set for Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Sonny West Conference Center inside the Howard Office Building on Second Avenue South.
