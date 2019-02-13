A court hearing will be held on Tuesday to determine how Judge Monte Watkins wants to proceed with discovery materials in the murder trial of Metro Police officer Andrew Delke.

Delke was indicted last month by the Davidson County Grand Jury for shooting and killing Daniel Hambrick during a foot pursuit in north Nashville last year.

Delke entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday during his arraignment hearing before Watkins.

Defense attorney David Raybin filed a motion with the court last week asking for all discovery materials to be shared with defense attorneys and not entered with the Criminal Court Clerk’s office.

District Attorney Glenn Funk filed a response to the motion citing the desire “that all matters regarding the prosecution of this case be conducted in a transparent, open manner, including discovery, which is the practice in almost every case in Nashville.”

The District Attorney’s office cites the Fraternal Order of Police announcing it will mount a “digital campaign” in support of Delke as another reason for transparency.

“This need for transparency is all the more important in light of the ongoing actions by the entity represented by defendant Delke’s attorneys,” the response said. “The state submits the ‘campaign’ contains misinformation, mistruths and untruths that will be shown as such by having an open, transparent exchange of discovery materials.”

The District Attorney’s office also mentions that Raybin represents Delke and the FOP and attorney John M.L. Brown represent Delke, the FOP and several police officers who provided statements about the shooting.