Healthcare workers don't have coronavirus test results after waiting two weeks
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two weeks after they took their coronavirus tests, doctors, nurses and those who transport patients tell News4 Investigates they have yet to receive their results.
It means they also don't know if they've infected all the people they came in contact with before they quarantined themselves, including patients and their fellow health care workers.
Nurse Judy McRay said after exhibiting symptoms, she went to a walk-in clinic and identified herself as a nurse, and was told it would be expedited.
She informed the hospital where she works of her quarantine, and two weeks later, is still waiting for the results.
"I think (the hospital) was very surprised that it's taking this long," McRay said.
Lindsey, another nurse who asked News4 Investigates to protect her identity, said when her doctor husband exhibited symptoms, they both went, dressed in their scrubs from work, to a walk-in clinic and asked that their tests be expedited.
Two weeks later, they still don't have their test results.
"You have to think of how many people that my husband and I came in contact with – not only our patients – but our coworkers – that we could have been in contact with. That still didn’t know if they have been infected," Lindsey said.
Both nurses are among the health care workers who told News4 Investigates they are frustrated that they didn't know what News4 Investigates first reported Tuesday.
The state public health departments lab can return test results within 24 to 48 hours for healthcare workers, but no one ever told health care workers to ask that their tests be sent there.
Instead, the health care workers went to walk-in clinics that use internal or private labs, and are now caught up in the backlog of test results with other people.
Representative Mike Stewart, D-Nashville, said it's a reason why he has been critical of the state's plan to get test results for healthcare workers.
"There is not a clear system for getting tests of critical people like healthcare providers to be tested rapidly so they can get back to the front lines," Stewart said.
News4 Investigates asked at the governor's coronavirus news conference why healthcare workers were not informed how to get their test results expedited through the state health department lab, but our question was not directly answered.
"We’re aware test turn around time is particularly challenging for us for healthcare workers and is the reason we’re hoping for the quick put through tests," said Governor Bill Lee.
Lee was referring to the tests that can turn results within minutes of whether or not someone has tested positive, but has yet to come to Tennessee.
Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercy said the state health department can't run all the tests and the largest number of tests are run by private labs, which are experiencing a backlog.
Still, Piercy said healthcare workers are encouraged now to ask that their tests be processed at the state lab, even if the tests are conducted at a walk-in clinic.
Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Jeremy Finley
