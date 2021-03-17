NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Throughout the pandemic, many physicians have found themselves taking on new roles.
It’s no different for healthcare workers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Healthcare workers from several different departments, like surgery and pulmonary care, are keeping families with loved ones in the ICU informed and providing emotional support.
Tess Huggins is the director of Advanced Practice at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She says when ICU numbers were bad back in December, the volunteer program launched.
While ICU numbers have gone down in the hospital, the volunteer program is still providing information on patients’ conditions to their families.
“Many of them were also dealing with friends and family members who were COVID positive. Supporting them through that isolation and fear was a big part of these conversations,” Huggins said. “They evolved pretty quickly into emotional support conversations as well.”
