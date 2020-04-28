NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A healthcare worker described his battle with COVID-19 with News4 on Tuesday.
Emergency Medical Services Manager for Ascension Saint Thomas, Mike Carlton, is now back at work after beating the virus.
“It was brutal,” Carlton said.
On March 20th, Carlton came down with a fever.
"I was 103 and those symptoms stayed with me. That was the start,” Carlton said.
At first, Carlton treated it like a stomach bug. He got tested for COVID-19 anyway, but the results came back negative.
A week later, he wasn’t getting any better and ended up going to the ER.
"I'm proof positive that it's pretty virulent. It can make a person really, really sick and obviously it can kill people,” Carlton said.
Doctors told the 61 year old he had pneumonia in his lungs and they were collapsing. He got tested again for the coronavirus and this time it came back positive.
At one point, Carlton almost got put on a ventilator.
“That's what we do every day is we transport ventilator patients and really sick patients and I don't mind telling you, it scared me. It got my attention in a quick, quick hurry,” Carlton said.
After spending a week in the hospital, Carlton’s fever broke. His headaches and nausea went away too.
He’s had some time to reflect and worries some people are still not taking the virus seriously.
“From a compassion standpoint, we're trying to protect those that we love and don't be silly. Don't think this is the flu. It's not the flu,” Carlton said.
He hopes everyone will listen to his message as parts of Tennessee get back to some normalcy.
"I want us to get back to normal as quick as anybody else, but we do nobody any favors if we're lax and we're sloppy,” Carlton said.
He’s urging people to still wear a mask, wash their hands, and practice social distancing.
