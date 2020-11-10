Because of the pandemic, healthcare is changing.
Healthcare providers hope the laws will change too.
"Telehealth has become ubiquitous. It's everywhere," said Dr. Justin Briggs, the president of Briggs Institute Inc.
Briggs and his patients now rely on technology a lot.
"It was about seven to ten days we went from 100% in person therapy to 100% telehealth," said Briggs.
He's not alone.
When the pandemic hit, doctors nurses and other medical professionals all started seeing patients virtually.
Tennessee lawmakers had to react fast making changes like reducing in person continuing education requirements for healthcare workers and increasing the number of clinicians allowed to provide telehealth.
"Through executive order, the Governor, again with our understanding bipartisan support, did away with those barriers.
Briggs said the changes have increased access to care for Tennesseans.
"Especially in rural counties. In Tennessee you have people who have access to healthcare who have never had it before," said Briggs.
The Governor's executive orders expire in a few weeks.
Briggs and others hope in 2021 democrats and republicans come together to turn them into permanent laws.
"Both democrats and republicans want Tennesseans to be healthy and happy and have access to care, and although they disagree sometimes about how the best ways to do that, what they seem to be in agreement on is that telehealth is one of the ways that they want to make sure that Tennesseans have access to care," said Briggs.
