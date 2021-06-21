NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Healthcare jobs are on the rise especially following the pandemic, and one college is working to stay on top of the demand.
"The pandemic highlighted the need to support these professions," Director of Student Success at South College Nashville Kristy Lesnock said.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, work for Physical therapist assistants is expected to grow by 29% through 2029.
Within that timeframe, LPN's could also see an increase of 9%. This is because both careers are growing at rates much faster than the average occupation.
"The LPN program was offered once every two quarters," Lesnock said. "We had a lot of students that were on a waitlist kind of waiting for that next opportunity."
To keep up with the demand, South College Nashville is expanding it's Physical Therapist Assistant program and certificate in Licensed Practical Nursing program.
"The LPN program is going to be offered every quarter and the physical therapist Assistant program," Lesnock said. "We will be offering a new hybrid format."
While meeting student needs, they hope expanding both programs will also meet the needs of healthcare employers.
"We have seen a critical need for healthcare workers, so we are excited to help support that need," Lesnock said.
Students interested in the program are encouraged to apply, and applications are currently being accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.