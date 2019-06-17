NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 75-year-old Nashville institution opened its new facility to the public on Monday.
The Family and Children’s Services is one of the most respected non-profits in Nashville.
The new building features a crisis call center, counseling suite and a training and conference center.
The agency’s chief executive officer is grateful for everyone involved in its opening on Monday.
“I could not be prouder. Proud of the staff for getting us here. Proud of the community for funding us to be here,” said Family and Children’s Services CEO Michael McSurdy. “I think it’s also just proud of an agency that’s held on for 80 years, changed with the times and made sure it could always be there to meet the needs of the community.”
The building is named after Honey Alexander, wife of Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander.
Their mission is to connect individuals and families to hope, healing and one another.
The agency serves over 60,000 Tennesseans each year.
