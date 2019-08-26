WOODBURY, TN (WSMV) - A Midstate woman is warning young people about the dangers of vaping after she almost lost her life.

“Even if it only changes one life, I am begging you to not vape,” Ashley Coates said.

She was admitted to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital after two weeks of what she described as flu-like symptoms.

“I cannot breathe and I feel like I am having heart attack,” she told her loved ones.

Once at the hospital, she was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia and became septic.

At first, doctors didn't know what was causing it, until she told them she'd been vaping.

“All these light bulbs went off on these doctors’ heads and they were like ‘we now know what's wrong with you,’” Coates said.

At 22 years old, Coates said she's smoked cigarettes collectively for less than two years. She said she vaped less than two months.

“I almost lost my life because I was trying to do the right thing and that's quit smoking,” she said.

Basic tasks around the home require breaks.

She struggled to make a cup of coffee without sitting down to catch her breath during an interview on Monday.

“Your breath becomes so short and painful.”

As more and more stories of hospitalizations linked to vaping surface around the country, Coates wants young people to hear her story.

“If I had waited another week, I would have either been on a ventilator or my family would have been making funeral plans for me,” she said. “It can happen to anybody.”