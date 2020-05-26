FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - As restrictions are being lifted across the Midstate, more people are venturing further from home and will come in contact with people that are sick.
A wellness expert gave advice on how to boost the body's natural immune system.
"This will happen again ... we will have another pandemic," said Dani Williamson, MSN, FNP at Integrative Family Medicine. "You have to set the body up to be able to fight whatever it is that happens to you."
Williamson, a Family Nurse Practitioner, is owner of Integrative Family Medicine. She's hoping the COVID-19 pandemic is a wake-up call for everyone to build their body's natural disease fighting ability.
"You eat well, you sleep well, you move well, you poop well, you decrease stress and you cultivate community," said Williamson. "Those are the six things that I do in this office to help people build their body up."
Her first directive is posted on her wall: "What goes down the pie hole will either heal you or kill you."
"Your diet is key. One ingredient, whole food," she said. "Eating the food that our ancestors ate. A piece of chicken, fish, lamb, turkey, broccoli, califlower, cabbage, beets, one ingredient."
She said something people are doing wrong is taking on too much, which is causing stress.
"I think we've done a lot wrong," said Williamson. "We've rushed everything. We've over-scheduled our lives."
The one thing that has come through the COVID-19 pandemic is everyone has been forced to slow down. If everyone can keep that up, and weave in the healthy eating, sleeping and exercise, they're back on the right track.
