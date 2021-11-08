NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The wait is over for children age 5 and older to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt administered several shots Monday and talked with parents and children about the opportunity to get the vaccine.

Raleigh Fisher, age 8, and his little brother received their first does of the Pfizer vaccine at the children’s hospital.

“It was just like a little sting and then it was done,” said Raleigh.

They were accompanied by their mother, who said receiving this vaccine has been a long time coming.

Fisher was born with a heart condition and had open heart surgery at just 16 months old. His mother said they have spent the last 20 months at home.

“The boys have been homeschooled. We have stopped doing extracurricular activities and play dates for the most part and have been very cautious about even family functions, so this is a really, really big day for us,” said Jen Fisher, the boys’ mom. “We’re a little emotional and excited. It’s been a long time coming.”

Vanderbilt has about 700 children scheduled to receive the vaccine through their online site this week. The hospital had a child life specialist nearby to help children cope with any stress or anxiety.

“We have my vaccine plan which we designed to help children make choices about how they would like to receive the vaccine. Do they want to sit by themselves or sit with a caregiver? Do they want to have a pain management technique like the buzzy bee or freeze spray to reduce the pain they might experience,” said Katie Beard, a Vanderbilt Child Life Specialist.

Several other families were lined up to get the shot Monday like sixth grader Cole Allhllm. He even compared it to getting the flu vaccine.

“I didn’t feel anything when I got the shot. I just felt normal, you know,” said Cole.

Parents like Fisher said they’re ready for their children to get back to normal.

Vaccinations for children ages 5-11 will be given on the main campus in the Children’s Hospital theater. Only children ages 5-11 can receive a vaccination at this location.

To schedule an appointment for other ages at Vanderbilt Health, click here or find a vaccine location online near you.