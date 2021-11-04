NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When emergencies strike, seconds count. You trust that the responding paramedics have been trained to act fast.
There’s a new tool being used by students in the Midstate is designed to save lives just as they’re beginning.
Gayla Thompson had a baby on the side of Interstate 440.
“My contractions, I mean, they were very quick,” said Thompson.
Another woman, Mercedes Simons, gave birth in a hospital parking lot.
“My water breaks in the front seat of the car,” said Simons.
It’s not an ideal situation, but if it happens to you, you will want the responding paramedics to know what they’re doing.
There’s where Connie comes in.
“Connie is one of our simulation mannequins. It’s as close to the real thing as it gets,” said Patrick Lee, who recently graduated from the paramedic program at Volunteer State Community College.
Connie can talk. She has a pulse, a heartbeat and the ability to bleed. Her birthing baby can also get stuck.
“Blood pressures can drop. Respirations can drop, anything that you could possibly think of that could go wrong during a childbirth can be simulated on the mannequin,” said Lee.
Connie is controlled by professors who are watching from another room, ensuring their students can think on their feet.
“You just get focused on the patient. You forget the glass is even there,” said Lee.
The training is designed to be as life-like as possible, and these days it has to be. Because of COVID, students are no longer allowed in labor or delivery wards. So, the intense reality: first they learn on Connie, the next time it could be you.
“At least this way we have somewhat of a hands-on experience and it just turns into muscle memory at that point,” said Lee. “It’s only helping us. It’s only making us better paramedics when we get out there to serve our communities.”
Volunteer State used federal COVID grant money to buy Connie. She cost $80,000. So far about 100 students have been able to use her for practice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.