NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you had COVID-19, you may have experience or are still dealing with what health experts call “brain fog.”

Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center are looking into how video games could improve those suffering with cognitive problems.

The program is called CONTACT. It stands for Cognitive Training After COVID-19.

Almost a third of people with 'mild' Covid-19 still battle symptoms months later, study finds More than a year into the pandemic, what has become abundantly clear is that SARS-CoV-2 -- the virus that causes Covid-19 -- is a tricky virus: Some people aren't aware they're infected at all, while others are hospitalized and some die. And a growing group of people get sick and then never fully recover.

“Cognitive problems are often in the area of attention and the attention of processing speed. They’re really in the areas we think could respond well to therapeutic interventions that are based on video games,” said Dr. Jim Jackson, director of behavioral health at the ICU Recovery Center at Vanderbilt.

Bernita Lockett is one of the millions of people who contracted COVID-19 and had long hauler effects.

“It was honestly really scary. It was certain things she would talk to me about, my mom, and I honestly would forget,” said Lockett.

Vanderbilt’s program aims to strengthen a person’s brain who is dealing with cognitive issues.

“In the same way focused and specific training can strengthen your biceps and strengthen your triceps and your quads. Focused and directed and guided brain training can potentially improve your cognition. We’re not only improving cognition, we’re improving quality of life,” said Jackson.

Jackson said they have around 100 people enrolled and they will begin the study in late spring or early summer.