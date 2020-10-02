NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On of the top infectious disease doctors in the nation said President Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19 reinforces the need to wear masks.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump announced on social media early Friday morning they had tested positive for COVID-19.

“If there is a tiny silver lining in this dark cloud, it reinforces the importance of wearing masks when you’re close to other people,” said Dr. William Schaffner. “Everyone in the entire United States should be doing that.”

As of Friday, the president has reported experiencing only cold-like symptoms.

“He’s older, he’s a bit stout and he’s a male, and all those things predispose to more serious disease, so I’m sure they are watching his heart function, his lungs if he develops any difficulty breathing. Those are the things that are concerning them the most,” said Schaffner “I’m sure his doctors are watching him very, very carefully to see if there is any progression of the virus.”

Schaffner stresses that anyone in recent contact with the president and first lady must quarantine.

“I am sure there is now a very large contact tracing network going on of all those people with whom the president and the first lady and others have had contact with. That will be very extensive,” said Schaffner.

The takeaway? Wear a mask, social distance and avoid large gatherings.

“Masks are important, and the serious truth is they will be important to wear for many months going forward,” said Schaffner. “Don’t look for occasions not to wear the mask.”

With the final presidential debate set for Oct. 25 at Belmont University, Schaffner talked about the potential impact the president’s positive test could play in the debate.

“We hope that the president and the first lady and everyone else affected with this virus has a speedy and uneventful recovery,” said Schaffner.

The stage is already being set at Belmont’s Curb Event Center with plans to let in as few people as possible and at the maximum distance apart.

“I certainly don’t expect anybody in the audience who’s not wearing a mask, no matter how socially distance you were,” said Schaffner.

He stressed keeping attendance to an absolute minimum and to take this as a reminder to wear a mask.

“Wearing a mask is easier than wearing a ventilator,” said Schaffner.

Belmont University has not responded on whether it has plans to modify procedures.