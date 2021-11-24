NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center is looking for people to participate in a study to see if ivermectin and other drugs can treat COVID-19.
Ivermectin is a drug typically used to treat parasitic infections, especially in livestock. Could it be a treatment for COVID-19 in humans?
Carolyn Coleman was diagnosed with COVID in early November, one day before she was scheduled to get her booster shot.
“I’m double vaccinated,” said Coleman. “I want to do anything I can to help the science advance and help people, you know, stay well.”
While Coleman has COVID-19, she decided to take part in the remote Activ-6 Study and help COVID-19 in the long-term. In the study, several hundred people across the country receive one of three medications.
- Ivermectin
- Fluvoamine (an anti-depressant)
- Fluticasone (asthma treatment)
- Participants may also receive a placebo
Coleman said she received fluticasone.
“I didn’t pick that one. It was picked for me,” said Coleman.
“There is so much misinformation about ivermectin that’s out there,” said Dr. Parul Goyal, the principal investigator in the study at Vanderbilt.
She said most people who take part in the study are interested in ivermectin.
“The dose of the ivermectin that we are using in the study is a relatively lower dose and it’s a weight-based prescription,” said Goyal.
Goyal said ivermectin comes in a pill meant for humans. It’s only 7 milligrams compared to what’s given to animals like horses.
“Ivermectin that was available for livestock is a lot more dangerous,” said Goval. “The side effects are much more as the dose is highly concentrated.”
“I don’t feel any worse, but I was also on the mend anyway,” said Coleman.
She mentioned she didn’t notice a difference in her symptoms with fluticasone, but she wouldn’t say no to ivermectin.
“I don’t know anything about ivermectin. I would have taken it because it was the agreement I made with the study,” said Coleman.
To take part in the study, you must be at least 30 years old and have two symptoms related to COVID-19. To sign up, visit the website or call 615-343-8010.
