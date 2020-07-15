NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced Wednesday it will be recruiting up to 1,000 volunteers for a COVID-19 vaccine trial.
The Phase 3 trial will be open to people 18 years old and older. They will receive two shots of either the vaccine or an inactive placebo and will be followed for two years.
The goals of the study are to determine how effective the vaccine is in protecting against COVID-19 and how long the protection lasts.
“Vaccine development around COVID-19 is moving at an unprecedented pace due to the remarkable partnerships between academic institutions, the NIH and pharmaceutical industry leaders,” said Buddy Creech, MD, MPH, principal investigator of the NIH-funded Vanderbilt Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Unit (VTEU), in a news release. “We are pressing full speed ahead to provide an answer to this pandemic, while also taking the necessary steps to ensure that new vaccines and therapeutic drugs are both safe and effective.”
Click to learn more about the study and how to participate.
