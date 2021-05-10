NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The vaccination rate continues to be low in many counties across Tennessee.
Data shows several counties that have less than 20% of people who are fully vaccinated.
Data from the CDC shows that just one of every four Rutherford County residents are fully vaccinated while 32% have at least one dose.
“I think we are all tired of masks and having to social distance, and we’re tired of it, but it’s not gonna go away on its own,” said Savannah Maddox, who lives in Rutherford County.
A look at data across other counties in Middle Tennessee show Cannon and Macon counties have 17% of their residents that are fully vaccinated, Montgomery and Smith counties are at 18%, Sumner and Trousdale counties are 26%, Wilson County has 30% and Davidson County 34% of residents that are fully vaccinated.
“For me personally, I interact with a lot of people today, so I felt the need to be vaccinated,” said Whit Turnbow. “At the end of the day, we live in the land of the free. Everybody has their own choice to make.”
The Tennessee Department of Health said it was working to get the vaccination numbers up.
“We continue to work with the health care community as well as other community partners to help educate individuals about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines and address some of the misinformation that continues to be circulated,” the Department of Health said in a statement. “While we are aware of several private businesses offering incentives to individuals that received a COVID vaccine, the state has no plans to offer an incentive.”
