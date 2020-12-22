NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Federal officials are issuing warning signs on how to avoid COVID-19 vaccine scams.
As the COVID-19 vaccine distribution begins, here are signs of potential scams:
- You are asked to pay out of pocket to get the vaccine.
- You are asked to pay to put your name on a vaccine waiting list or to get early access.
- Advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online or from unsolicited/unknown sources.
- Marketers offering to sell or ship doses of the vaccine for payment.
Be sure to protect yourself. Do not give out your personal information to unknown sources.
If you believe you have been the victim of COVID-19 fraud, immediately report it to:
- HHS-OIG Hotline: 1-800-HHS-TIPS or tips.hhs.gov
- FBI Hotline: 1-800-CALL-FBI or ic3.gov
- CMS/Medicare Hotline: 1-800-MEDICARE
For accurate, up-to-date information about the COVID-19 virus, visit here.
