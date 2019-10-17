FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - If you are new to the area and noticed your allergies are worse, you’re not along.
Dr. Robert Owens said things like ragweed, mold and even the humidity play a huge role into your allergies acting up.
He said it is especially worse if you’re not from here, and particularly in the fall.
“Moving here from Pennsylvania or Minnesota, where less mold exposure, people notice a big difference here and wonder why,” said Owens, a physician at AllergyCare Cool Springs in Franklin. “Why they’re congested, why they are wheezing or why they are coughing.”
Owens said it all has to do with the climate.
There are more rural areas here which can cause an increase to your allergy symptoms.
Owens said if you’re already taking over-the-counter medicines like Zyrtec or Allegra, keep it up. He said you can also increase some of the dosages as well.
“Some of them are weaker than others,” said Owens. “I think maybe they could double up on the Claritin if they needed. Take it every 12 hours instead of once a day.”
He said it is best if can, you stay ahead of the allergy seasons with a nose spray.
“You need to start the sprays for the passages before the time of the year that gives you the most trouble, several weeks in fact,” said Owens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.