NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As temperatures warm up, tick season is coming into full swing in Middle Tennessee.
While they may be small, their bites can be devastating.
Now that we’re winning the fight against COVID-19, the CDC don’t want us to overlook another health threat – ticks.
Ticks are very common in Tennessee. As many as 15 different species have been identified here.
Now that school is out and more people are getting outside, doctors are warning that you need to take precautions to prevent contracting a tick-borne illness.
“You should wear long sleeves and long pants that are tucked into your socks, that will keep the ticks from getting up under your clothing,” said Dr. Kendra Moorehead. “It’s also a good idea to wear light colors so that it’s easier to see any ticks that may be crawling on you.”
Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever are the most common illnesses associated with ticks, but there are several others.
Doctors are warning that this is the time of the year to check for ticks after being outside, not just only yourself, but especially children and pets.
“There’s typically less than 5,000 cases per year in the United States, but kids account for about 6% of those cases, but they actually account for about 25% of the fatality rate,” said Bobby Goeman, a Sanford Health pediatric nurse practitioner.
In addition to long sleeves and pants when you’re in wooded or grassy areas and doing things like hiking or camping, experts said be sure to add tick repellant to your list when packing sunscreen and bug spray.
