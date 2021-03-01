NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A third vaccine option will soon get into arms of Tennesseans.

Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is the first one-dose vaccine that will be available.

Health experts said the more options we have in our fight against COVID-19, the better.

“Every new vaccine that we bring to the marketplace to help prevent COVID-19 and save lives is really a game-changer,” said Dr. David Aronoff, Director of Division of Infectious Disease at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Tennessee is expected to receive 40,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.

State health leaders said people will have a choice on which vaccine they receive if there is more than one option available at the vaccination location they visit.

According to data, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shows 72% effectiveness at preventing COVID and 86% effectiveness at preventing severe illness and death.

Aronoff is reminding people not to get hung up on numbers. He said the majority of vaccines are not 100% effective.

“Certainly, it is a good idea to get the vaccine that you have access to. Remember, early in the pandemic we were really hoping to have vaccines that might be 50% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19,” said Aronoff. “The J&J vaccine is over 70% effective in that and it seems to have an activity against some of the variants that are around and it basically is almost 100% effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.”