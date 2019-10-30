NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Approximately 5,000 Tennessee women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. The Tennessee Breast and Cervical Screening program wants to provide screening to those who are under-insured.
Breast cancer is the leading cause of new cancer cases and the second leading cause of cancer deaths for Tennessee women.
The Tennessee Department of Health reminds Tennesseans that early detection through regular screening and quick treatment can improve chance of survival in breast cancer victims.
"Most women who develop breast cancer have no risk factors, so it's important for all women to have regular screenings," said TDH Family Health and Wellness Deputy Medical Director Denise Werner, MD, in a news release.
"You can also take action to reduce your risk of breast cancer and other cancers by eating healthy, getting regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight and abstaining from smoking."
The TBCSP is providing breast and cervical screening services to those who are uninsured or under-insured women.
TBCSP also provides diagnosis testing for qualifying men and women.
Risk factors for breast cancer include:
- Family history of breast cancer
- Being overweight, especially after menopause
- 50 years of age or older
- Previous personal history of cancer (especially breast or ovarian)
- Using hormone replacement therapy for an extended period of time
- Smoking
In addition to risk factors, it's important for women to be aware of the many different signs and symptoms of breast cancer:
- Any change in size or shape of the breast
- Pain in any area of the breast
- Thickening or swelling of part of the breast
- Irritation or dimpling of breast skin
- Nipple discharge other than milk, including blood
- New lump in breast or underarm (armpit)
In 2018, TBCSP provided services to more than 11,000 individuals across the state. More information about the program is located at www.tn.gov/health/health-program-areas/fhw/mch-cancer.html.
"TDH is working to reduce this breast cancer disparity by increasing access and decreasing barriers to care including deployment of mobile mammography units to high-risk zip codes, adding screening sites and launching a pilot program focused on transportation assistance," says TDH Office of Minority Health and Disparities Elimination Director Monique Anthony, MPH, CHES, in a news release.
