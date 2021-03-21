NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health encourages residents to post on social media about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine but be careful about what you post.
TDH said posting content that includes your date of birth, health care details or other personally identifiable information can be used to steal your identity.
If you notice any suspicious activities, report it to the OIG Hotline online.
Be mindful of what you share on social media. Posting content that includes your date of birth, health care details or other personally identifiable information can be used to steal your identity. Report suspicious activity to the OIG Hotline at https://t.co/6RPMiyzYlX. pic.twitter.com/N4UxFphbxP— TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 21, 2021
