NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health encourages residents to post on social media about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine but be careful about what you post.

TDH said posting content that includes your date of birth, health care details or other personally identifiable information can be used to steal your identity.

If you notice any suspicious activities, report it to the OIG Hotline online.

 
 

