NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations to Tennesseans ages 70 and older this week as the state has begun receiving increased allocations of COVID-19 vaccines.

Tennesseans aged 70 and up may begin registering for COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday.

Tennesseans can find information on the phases eligible for vaccination in their county and, when eligible, register for vaccination through their county health department.

State health department adding COVID vaccination sites, focusing on rural and underserved areas The Tennessee Department of Health is expanding access to COVID-19 vaccination with a focus on rural and underserved areas, the department announced on Thursday.

Due to their independent operations and larger populations, Tennessean’s metropolitan counties may have different instructions, so residents in these areas should check with local authorities about their plans. This includes the Metro Public Health Department.

The Department of Health estimates there are 300,000 Tennesseans in the 70-74 age group. Tennessee can expand COVID-19 vaccination access to this age group after an increase in the state’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines. Tennessee is expecting about 93,000 doses of these vaccines this week, a 15% increase in the state’s previous weekly vaccine allocations.

Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan prioritizes those most at risk of illness and death from COVID-19. People aged 70 to 74 have a 70% higher rate of death and a 40% higher rate of hospitalization from COVID-19 as compared to those aged 65 to 69.

Tennessee will continue to move through phases of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan as vaccine supplies increase.

The Department of Health expects the state may be able to expand vaccination to Phase 1b groups and those aged 65 and older as soon as March if vaccine supplies continue to increase as expected.

Tennessee counties may progress through vaccination phases at different times, depending on supply of the COVID-19 vaccines and demand for them.

Click to see what phase your county is in.

The Department of Health reminds all Tennesseans that in addition to vaccination, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.