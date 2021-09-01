NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - COVID-19 hospitalizations have hit a record number here in Tennessee, exceeding the number the state saw in January.
The use of ICU beds and ventilators is also above the previous spike. ICU use is 20% above the spike and ventilator use is 40% higher, according to data from Vanderbilt Department of Health Policy.
It’s a spike Tennessee has never seen before. Tennessee saw a similar number in hospitalizations in January, but it was a more gradual rise. This surge is steeper and it’s even worse for one specific group of people.
“Vanderbilt just showed earlier this week, those who are on vents, those are in the ICU, and those who have been admitted to the hospital are all unvaccinated,” said Brian Todd, spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Health Department.
Todd blames the spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tennessee’s vaccination rate, right now at 42%.
It’s a pattern Dr. Todd Rice, COVID Director at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, is also seeing. Last month he said they saw 39 pregnant patients with COVID with 10 sent to the ICU.
“The one common theme is that all of those women were unvaccinated,” Rice said. “We really, really, really worry whether these women are going to survive or not.”
He said four of those patients are currently in the ICU. Three recently underwent emergency surgeries because of how severe their symptoms were.
“Three or four of them actually lose their pregnancies,” Rice said. “We didn’t see anything close to this in January as far as pregnant women are concerned.”
Rice said some pregnant patients fear the vaccine could harm their baby. The CDC said that isn’t true, pregnant women should get vaccinated as should everyone who is eligible.
“We didn’t really have a lot of tools in the toolbox other than wear a mask, stay socially distant, those types of steps,” Todd said. “Now, we have a vaccine.”
Rice said Vanderbilt University Medical Center saw 39 pregnant patients last month, but that number is typically around one or two.
