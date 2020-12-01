NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Moving Tennessee forward in preparation to get the COVID-19 vaccine out to people as soon as possible, state health officials are continuing to work on the distribution plan.
The state is expecting more than 56,000 doses in the first allotment once Pfizer’s vaccine is approved.
While it is still going to be at least Spring 2021 before the general public has the possibility of getting the vaccine, the state is working to secure enough medical providers and community partners that will be able to administer it.
Officials with the Tennessee Department of Health said the primary focus right now is distributing doses to begin administering to health care workers and first responders.
The state now has 200 providers that are able to receive and administer the vaccine, with at least one provider each county, including multiple providers in Nashville.
“We may not hear until the day before we actually receive it,” said Dr. Gill Wright III with Metro Nashville Public Health Department.
Wright said the distribution plan all relies on how many does are coming to them and area hospitals.
The Department of Health has developed a preliminary structure for the allocation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines:
• 5% of Tennessee’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed equitably among all 95 counties
• 10% of Tennessee’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be reserved by the state for use in targeted areas with high vulnerability to illness and death from the virus
• 85% of Tennessee’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed among all 95 counties based on their populations
“It’s a moving target. It does keep me awake at night because we don’t know exactly how much we’ve got,” said Wright. “We’ve had to do a lot of planning.”
A big concern for where doses end up comes down to who can safely store the vaccine in larger freezers made for the vaccine and if needed transport the vaccine to clinic sites administering it to patients.
“That’s one of our freezers sitting back there,” said Wright. “It actually has a cloud-based system that if it goes out of temperature range it would immediately notify us.”
The mini freezers currently with Metro Public Health will help get the vaccine to locations the city is preparing to use as vaccination stations. Metro Public Health will help give the first doses to first responders like police, fire fighters and EMT.
“If we only get so much then what group of first responders do we do, how do we do them?” said Wright.
Area hospitals like Vanderbilt University Medical Center said it is in early planning stages waiting on how many doses are coming before they can move forward with plans.
