NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced it is pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after recent guidance from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state said the vaccine supply continues to surpass demand and it does not anticipate the shift will impact efforts to vaccinate as many Tennesseans as possible. The state will continue to monitor the situation.

CDC and FDA recommend US pause use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine over blood clot concerns The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are recommending that the United States pause the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

“While the reports of serious adverse events after the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are rare, six cases out of nearly 7 million doses administered, TDH is taking necessary precautions and is coordinating with our vaccine providers that may have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in supply to ensure those in our state who are seeking a vaccine have access to vaccines manufactured by Pfizer or Moderna,” the Department of Health said in a news release. “Both vaccines are highly effective at preventing COVID-19 after 14 days from the second vaccine dose. Both does are required to achieve the best protection against the virus that causes COVID-19.”

Individuals seeking a COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment online or find a vaccination site.

MTSU Health Services and the Metro Public Health Department also paused distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday.

MTSU plans to resume operations, including the Student Union atrium clinic, upon additional guidance by health officials.

#MTSU is pausing its #vaccine clinics while experts review the #JohnsonandJohnson vaccine reaction reports. We'll resume operations when state & federal #health officials provide additional guidance. For more details on the extremely rare reactions, visit https://t.co/0GIewxLubT. pic.twitter.com/Ua0rWn2qye — MTSU News (@MTSUNews) April 13, 2021

Metro Public Health Department announced it would be administering the Pfizer vaccine at the former Kmart location beginning Tuesday after the guidance from the FDA and CDC.