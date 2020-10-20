NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee’s Unified Command Group announced the launch of a new website to provide COVID-19 data, additional health information and relevant updates to Tennesseans.

The new site is available at https://covid19.tn.gov/.

“This new site will help Tennesseans quickly and easily find important information as they navigate decisions for themselves and their families,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a news release. “We are committed to acting in the most transparent manner possible and are continuously working to ensure we provide timely and relevant data.”

The new website is designed to streamline and simplify some of the most frequently requested COVID-19 data for both desktop and mobile users. The site offers dashboards and daily reports with state and county-level information including case counts, hospitalizations and tests conducted.

“We’re pleased to offer this new tool to help Tennesseans make decisions about activities for their families, businesses and communities as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said in a news release. “We continue to promote data transparency and provide up-to-date information to Tennesseans to protect their health and prosperity.”

The site offers a screening tool for individuals to assess their risk of COVID-19 and practical tips on how to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Tennessee communities. A comprehensive map of testing sites across the state is also included. Information is tailored for groups such as individuals, families, educators and business owners.

The new COVID-19 website supplements information that will remain available on the Department of Health agency page. TDH will continue to provide updated COVID-19 case counts at 2 p.m. Central time daily.