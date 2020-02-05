NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health said on Wednesday that the number of pediatric deaths in Tennessee has risen to 10.
The state said there have been six deaths reported in East Tennessee, three in Middle Tennessee and one in West Tennessee.
The Tennessee Department of Health is urging parents of young children and everyone to get flu shots. Free flu vaccines are still available at local health departments across the state.
