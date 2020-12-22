NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health expects to receive 360,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine each month, according to Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.
Piercey said on Tuesday the state is slated to receive 50,000 of the Pfizer vaccines and 40,000 of the Moderna vaccines each week.
State health officials believe those doses will not have to be cut in half, decreasing the amount of vaccines available. Each person has to receive two doses of the vaccine for it to be effective. Piercey said it is her understanding the federal government was holding the second doses and will ship those to the state at the appropriate time.
Piercey said the vaccination process across the state is moving along. More than 24,000 had received the first dose of the vaccination as of Tuesday morning. There are plans to vaccinate during Christmas and over the weekend.
The health commissioner said pharmacists from CVS and Walgreens would begin working to vaccinate residents of long-term health care facilities on Monday.
