WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning the country to not reopen quickly while Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander pushed for more testing during a hearing on Tuesday morning.
The administration's top adviser on infectious diseases said before a senate committee reopening too early could result in serious consequences
Dr. Fauci warned that outbreaks are possible if states and cities are not prepared to respond effectively.
Alexander, who headed that committee, said additional testing is key to putting our country back on track.
"Those vaccines, those treatments are the ultimate solution, but until we have them, all roads back to work and school go through testing," Alexander said. "The more tests we conduct, the better we can identify those who are sick and exposed. And we can quarantine the sick and exposed instead of trying to quarantine the whole country."
Alexander said what our country has done so far with testing is impressive, but not nearly enough.
