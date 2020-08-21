Rutherford County Schools updates quarantining policy

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Schools has adjusted its quarantine policy.
Originally, anyone who comes in contact with someone who was suspected to have the virus, needed to quarantine for 14 days.
Now it's changed to quarantining, only if you come in contact with some who is positive.
The district says right now they've got 250 confirmed cases in students.
They are quarantining.
And additional 12 hundred are quarantined under the original guidelines.
