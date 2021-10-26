NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks head to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.
The current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.
Since declaring an emergency need for donors last month, thousands of people have come to Red Cross blood drives across the country to roll up a sleeve and help patients who are counting on lifesaving transfusions. The Red Cross is grateful for the kindness and generosity of these blood and platelet donors, but hospital demand remains strong. At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs – ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents season challenges to blood collection.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting
RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions, including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status, have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Appointments can also be made at the Nashville Blood Donation Center, 2201 Charlotte Ave. and the Murfreesboro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd.
Upcoming blood drives
Upcoming blood donation opportunities for Nov. 1-23 in Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky:
Bedford County
Nov. 9, 2-6 p.m., First Baptist Church Shelbyville, 304 E. Depot St., Shelbyville, TN
Benton County
Nov. 19, 1-6 p.m., Big Sandy Senior Citizen’s Center, 224 Second Ave., Big Sandy, TN
Cannon County
Nov. 18, 12-6 p.m., Lions Club Building, 634 Lehman St., Woodbury, TN
Coffee County
Nov. 9, 1-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 200 NE Atlantic St., Tullahoma, TN
Davidson County
Nov. 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Delta Air Lines, Nashville International Airport, 1 Terminal Dr., Suite 501, Nashville, TN
Nov. 9, 1-6 p.m., Ford Ice Center, Bellevue, 7638B Highway 70 S., Nashville, TN
Nov. 11, 2-8 p.m., American Red Cross, 2201 Charlotte Ave., Nashville, TN
Nov. 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints – Cumberland Ward, 1240 McGavock Pk, Nashville, TN
Nov. 14: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4815 Franklin Pk, Nashville, TN
Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Bellevue Church of Christ, 7401 Highway 70 S., Nashville, TN
Nov. 15, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Nashville Public Library Hermitage Branch, 3700 James Kay Lane, Hermitage, TN
Nov. 23: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saint Thomas West Hospital, 4220 Harding Rd., Nashville, TN
DeKalb County
Nov. 2, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 201 S. College St., Smithville, TN
Dickson County
Nov. 11, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Dickson Cumberland Presbyterian, 500 Highway 70 E., Dickson, TN
Giles County
Nov. 22, 12-6 p.m., The Rec Center, 333 E. College St., Pulaski, TN
Hickman County
Nov. 1, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Fairfield Church of Christ, 1860 Highway 100, Centerville, TN
Humphreys County
Nov. 8, 1-5 p.m., Trace Creek Baptist Church, 1320 Broadway Ave., New Johnsonville
Nov. 19, 12-6 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 115 W. Main St., Waverly, TN
Lawrence County
Nov. 10, 12:30-5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 212 Waterloo St., Lawrenceburg, TN
Maury County
Nov. 18, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 19, 812 Nashville Highway (Highway 31 North), Columbia, TN
Nov. 22, 12-6 p.m., United Auto Workers Local 1853, 125 Stephen P Yokich Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN
Montgomery County
Nov. 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Morgan University Center, 601 College St., Clarksville, TN
Nov. 11, 12-6 p.m., Governor’s Square Mall, 2801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd., Clarksville, TN
Nov. 23, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Veteran’s Plaza – William O. Beach Civic Hall, 350 Pageant Ln., Clarksville, TN
Putnam County
Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tennessee Technological University, 100 N. Dixie Ave., Cookeville, TN
Robertson County
Nov. 8, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Springfield Baptist Church, 400 N. Main St., Springfield, TN
Rutherford County
Nov. 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Middle Tennessee State University, 1848 Blue Raider Dr., Murfreesboro, TN
Nov. 1, 1-6 p.m., Middle Tennessee State University, 1848 Blue Raider Dr., Murfreesboro, TN
Nov. 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Middle Tennessee State University, 1848 Blue Raider Dr., Murfreesboro, TN
Nov. 2, 1-6 p.m., Middle Tennessee State University, 1848 Blue Raider Dr., Murfreesboro, TN
Nov. 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Middle Tennessee State University, 1848 Blue Raider Dr., Murfreesboro, TN
Nov. 3, 1-6 p.m., Middle Tennessee State University, 1848 Blue Raider Dr., Murfreesboro, TN
Nov. 3, 1-6 p.m., World Outreach Church, 1921 New Salem Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Nov. 10, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Amazon Murfreesboro, 2020 Joe B. Jackson Pkwy., Murfreesboro, TN
Nov. 15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Murfreesboro Medical Clinic Gateway, 1720 Garrison Dr., Murfreesboro, TN
Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., World Outreach Church, 1921 New Salem Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Nov. 18, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 349 Chaney Rd., Smyrna, TN
Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Blackman United Methodist Church, 4380 Manson Pk, Murfreesboro, TN
Smith County
Nov. 8, 12-6 p.m., Smith County Community Center, 939 Upper Ferry Rd., Carthage, TN
Nov. 22, 1-6 p.m., New Middleton Baptist Church, Highway 141, Gordonsville, TN
Stewart County
Nov. 11, 12-5 p.m., Fort Donelson United Methodist Church, 420 Church St., Dover, TN
Sumner County
Nov. 4, 1-6 p.m., Gallatin Civic Center, 210 Albert Gallatin Ave., Gallatin, TN
Nov. 10, 1-6 p.m., Portland Church of Christ, 200 N. Russell St., Portland, TN
Nov. 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sumner Regional Medical Center, 555 Hartsville Pk, Gallatin, TN
Nov. 22, 2-6 p.m., Hendersonville Public Library, 140 Saundersville Rd., Hendersonville, TN
Warren County
Nov. 10, 1:30-5:30 p.m., McMinnville Community Center, 201 Locust St., McMinnville, TN
Wayne County
Nov. 23, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Waynesboro Church of Christ, 304 Hassell St., Waynesboro, TN
Williamson County
Nov. 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Franklin Oncology, 4488 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN
Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter, 129 W. Fowlkes St., Suite 100, Franklin, TN
Nov. 4, 1-7 p.m. Ravenwood High School, 1724 Wilson Pk, Brentwood, TN
Nov. 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN
Nov. 5, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN
Nov. 5, 3-8 p.m., Chick-Fil-A, Highway 96, Franklin, TN
Nov. 7, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 508 Franklin Rd., Franklin, TN
Nov. 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN
Nov. 10, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Westhaven Community, 401 Cheltenham Ave., Franklin, TN
Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter, 129 W. Fowlkes St., Suite 100, Franklin, TN
Nov. 11, 1:15-7:15 p.m., Nolensville First United Methodist Church, 7316 Nolensville Rd., Nolensville, TN
Nov. 15, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN
Nov. 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 2-6 p.m., Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN
Nov. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Vanderbilt Medical Group, 2105 Edward Curd Ln., Franklin, TN
Nov. 17, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN
Nov. 17, 12:30-5:30 p.m., CoolSprings Galleria, 1800 Galleria Blvd., Franklin, TN
Nov. 17, 1-5 p.m., Keller Williams Franklin, 9175 Carothers Blvd., Franklin TN
Nov. 19, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN
Nov. 18, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Oak Valley Baptist Church, 1161 Lewisburg Pk, Franklin, TN
Nov. 23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN
Wilson County
Nov. 8, 12-4 p.m., Wilson County Veterans Building, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon, TN
Nov. 9, 12-5 p.m., Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, 1411 Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon, TN
Nov. 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Celebration Lutheran Church, 3425 N. Mount Juliet Rd., Mount Juliet, TN
Nov. 15, 12-4 p.m., Wilson County Veterans Building at Fiddler’s Village, Donor Appreciation, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon, TN
Nov. 17, 2-6 p.m., Mount Juliet Community Center, 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy., Mount Juliet, TN
Allen County, KY
Nov. 3, 3-7 p.m., Scottsville Church of Christ, 1379 Smith Grove Rd., Scottsville, KY
Christian County, KY
Nov. 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Murray State University Hopkinsville campus, 5305 Fort Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, KY
Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Blanchfield Army Hospital, 650 Joel Dr., Fort Campbell, KY
Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Fort Campbell Commissary, 2606 Indiana Ave., Fort Campbell, KY
Trigg County, KY
Nov. 22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Trigg County Hospital, 254 Main St., Cadiz, KY
